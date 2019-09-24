|
Ensign - Donna Alice Jones Groves was born in Waynoka, Oklahoma on March 16, 1929 to Doris Nieman Jones and James Willis (Jay) Jones. She passed away on September 21, 2019 at Reflection Living in Wichita at the age of 90 years.
She graduated from Waynoka High School and worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone. In 1950, she was introduced to Galen Groves, a young farmer from Ensign. Galen was leading singing in a worship service and mutual friends, Jimmy Jividen and Duane Eggleston, who were preaching, introduced them.
They were married in Waynoka on September 6, 1952 and were married 62 years, until Galen passed away in June 2014. They farmed together for all 62 years, growing wheat and corn and raising cattle and three children. Donna loved the farm and to garden, putting up tomatoes, peaches, cherries and green beans. In the summers, the meals were almost exclusively home grown. She was a tutor and seamstress for her children and harvest hand and business partner with her husband, Galen. Most of all she loved God and serving in the church, teaching children and taking meals to others.
She was a dedicated member of the Dodge City Church of Christ for 62 years.
Donna is survived by her brother Casey Jones of Collinsville, Texas; two sons, Lynn and wife Pattie of Yukon, Oklahoma; Brent and wife Debbie of Wichita; and one daughter, Gayla Alexander of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She was blessed with seven grandchildren; Brendan Groves and wife Whitney, Ryan Groves and wife Ali, Brittany Henderson and husband Chad, Zachary Groves and wife Adrianne, Evynn Alexander, Josiah Alexander and Jeremy Alexander, as well as three great grandchildren; Aidan Henderson, Ford Henderson and Galen P. Groves. Donna is preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Galen E. Groves, son-in-law, Richard Alexander and two sisters, Leona Icke and Deloris (Dugie) Dexter.
Funeral service will be held at Church of Christ in Dodge City on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Gary Bennett presiding. Burial will be at 2:00 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Carpenter Place Children's Home in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 24, 2019