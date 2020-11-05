Dodge City - Donna Belle Kline, 88, died July 4, 2020 at Silver Springs Retirement in Green Valley, Arizona. She was born on January 24, 1932 in Dodge City, the daughter of Carl D. and Mary E. Kimbell Dowling.
Donna Belle attended Wilroads Gardens School NO37 and Enterprise Rural School. She was active in the D.I.Y. Jrs. 4-H Club. After graduating from Dodge City High School in 1949, she attended Dodge City Community College and was married to Richard D. Kline on October 15, 1950. Donne Belle graduated from Pratt Community College in 1961. The family moved back to Dodge City and she worked as a secretary for 13 years, and then worked at the Fidelity State Bank and Trust Co. for 19 years. She served as assistant to the President and later as Assistant Trust Office, retiring in 1993.
Donna Belle was active in the Dodge City Women's Chamber of Commerce, P.E.O., Soroptimists International of Dodge City, and several banking organizations. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women's organization, serving in many leadership roles.
The many camping trips in the mountains and Kline Camp reunions were a highlight of her summers and retirement. Richard and Donna enjoyed traveling with the camper and sometimes on the Honda Gold Wing. Numerous trips were made with friends and always included hiking, camping, and playing cards.
Donna Belle is survived by two sons, Scott Kline and wife Denise, and Brian Kline and wife Veronica; one daughter, Teri Merrifield and husband Terry; one sister, Jean Winfrey; and one brother, Dean Dowling; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Max; and granddaughter, Amy.
A memorial service will at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City. The family requests those attending the service to please wear face masks. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Dodge City in care of Swaim Funeral Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.