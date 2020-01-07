|
Donna Hopper, 83, of Dodge City passed away January 1, 2020 in Topeka. She was born in Ness County on July 8, 1936, the daughter of Jacob and Lucy (Schoendaller) Munch. Donna received her grade school education from Manteno Country School (SW Ness County) and Sacred Heart Catholic School in Ness City. She graduated from Ness City High School.
She married Darrell Hopper on November 27, 1954 in El Paso, TX. They lived in several Kansas cities but mainly Ness City, Lewis, and Dodge City.
Donna was a secretary/bookkeeper but her delight was her husband and her family. She liked to sew and cook, and she loved to play cards and games. Dancing was also a passion, and she and Darrell taught round dance for over 20 years and were also very active in square and line dance. She was a member of The Cathedral of Lady Guadalupe Church Alter Society in Dodge City and the American Legion Auxiliary in Ness City.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Darrell and her three children Danette (Rick) Russell of St. John, KS, Dennis (Vicki) Hopper, Houston, TX and Denise Hopper, Dodge City, KS. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Royce (Stephanie) Russell, Kristin Russell, Annie (Sean Willerford) Hopper, and Ellie Hopper as well one great granddaughter, Lyla Russel. Donna's sister Wilma Drake of Ness City, KS also survives.
She is preceded in death by an infant son, Donald James, her parents, brothers Richard, Barney, Johnnie, Lavern, two infant brothers and sisters Petronella Ellis, Leona Schmalzried, Isabel Kelley, and Esther Wydick.
The Rosary will be held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, January 5 in Ness City, KS; the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, Ness City, with burial in the Ness City Cemetery on January 6.
Memorial Contributions may be give to the Sacred Heart School.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 7, 2020