Jetmore – Donna K. Spreier, 82 passed away August 13, 2019 at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore.
She was born June 9, 1937 in Macon, MO, the daughter of Wayne and Dora Keister Rhoades. A lifetime area resident, she was an office manager for Dodge City COOP, Jetmore branch, for 39 years.
She was of the Methodist faith and was a big supporter for the community and various organizations and enjoyed gambling.
On November 26, 1955, she married Marlin L. Spreier in Dodge City, KS. He survives.
Other survivors include: three daughters, Shelvie (Alfonso) Batres, Alexandria, VA, Kyleen Stimpert, Dodge City, KS, Lanese (Todd) Wherry, Lenexa, KS; brother, Donald Rhoades, Jetmore; three sisters, Deanna Fagen, Spearville, Darla Mueting, Dodge City, KS, Dixie Stengle, Oklahoma City, OK; six grandchildren, Chad Lampe, Megan Schartz, Ashton Wherry, Christian Stimpert, Alyssa Wherry, Andrew Wherry and three great grandchildren, Alyjah Maciel, Austin Maciel, Brynlee Stimpert.
She was preceded in death by her parents;
Funeral will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at United Methodist Church, Jetmore, with Rev. Peter Mtuamwari presiding. Family requests casual dress. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to Hodgeman County EMS or Sons of the American Legion in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 15, 2019