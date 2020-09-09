Cimarron - Donna Lavelle Butcher, 82, died September 5, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Wichita. She was born on April 9, 1938 on the family farm in Arnold, Kansas, the daughter of Hubert Francis and Mildred (Mollenkamp) Smith.
Donna spent her childhood in Arnold, Kansas. She graduated from WaKeeney High School in 1956. Donna then attended Fort Hays Kansas State College where she met the love of her life, Joe Butcher. They were married on June 29, 1957 at the family farm in Arnold. After their marriage, Donna and Joe moved to Cimarron to make their home. Donna was proud to be a homemaker and devoted her life to raising her family. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, always taking care of her family's needs.
Donna enjoyed sharing her love of arts and crafts with her children and grandchildren. She liked to paint with oils and watercolors and had a special talent for china painting. Donna enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, cross-stitch, and zentangle. She was also an avid reader. Donna was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking her family's favorites.
Donna was an active member of the Cimarron United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She played the piano and organ for church and sang in the choir. Donna was also a member of the PEO Chapter CL, the Home Culture Club, and served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank in Cimarron.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joe of Cimarron; four children, Dea Ann Kreisman of Parker, Colorado; Grant Butcher and wife Margaret of Springdale, Arkansas; Kimberly Fairbank and husband Rocky of Cimarron; and Robert Butcher and wife Angela of DeSoto, Kansas; a brother, Lynn Smith of Kansas City, Kansas; sister, Valda Haug and husband Dale of Salina; seven grandchildren, James (Kimberly), Joe (Becca), and Jaden Butcher; Trenton (Sara), Brooke, and Stewart Fairbank; and Breck Butcher; three great grandchildren, Jenevieve and Kallahan Butcher and Sadie Fairbank, and two more great grandchildren soon to arrive. Donna is preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Ruel and Willa Butcher; and sisters-in-law, Sue Smith and Phyllis Monical.
The family is very thankful to their friends and the community for their support during this time. Due to COVID 19, there will be a private funeral service. Family and friends are invited to watch the live stream via Swaim Funeral Chapel's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/swaimfuneralchapel/
at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel of Cimarron on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 1:00 – 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Cimarron United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.