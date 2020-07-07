DODGE CITY - Beloved husband, father, and papa, Donny Harper, 64, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2020, at his home in Dodge City, KS. He was born in Dodge City, KS, to LeRoy and Mary (Mueller) Harper, graduating from Dodge City Senior High School in 1974. Donny was a lifelong employee at My-D-Han-D Mfg., jack-of-all-trades, and the best darn front desk salesman ever.
Donny married Rita Powers on October 11, 2002 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. He is survived by his wife Rita, daughters Kodi (Brandon) Casey, Rachael Harper, son Travis (Marlie) Harper, and stepson Shawn Mead. Donny deeply loved and is survived by his grandchildren, Samuel Mead, Julia Mead, Brady Casey, Quinn Casey, Rylee Harper, and fur babies Sophie, Krissy, and the shop cat Zipper. Donny is also survived by siblings Dennis (Martha) Harper, Carol Cunningham, and Thomas (Kim) Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Cooper Casey, and brother-in-law Jerry Cunningham.
Funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City, with Fr. Rudin Din presiding. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery, Wright. Visitation will be Tuesday from noon to 7:00 p.m., with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make contributions to the American Heart Association
, Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe or St. Andrew Cemetery all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.