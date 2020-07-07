1/1
Donny Harper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY - Beloved husband, father, and papa, Donny Harper, 64, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2020, at his home in Dodge City, KS. He was born in Dodge City, KS, to LeRoy and Mary (Mueller) Harper, graduating from Dodge City Senior High School in 1974. Donny was a lifelong employee at My-D-Han-D Mfg., jack-of-all-trades, and the best darn front desk salesman ever.
Donny married Rita Powers on October 11, 2002 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. He is survived by his wife Rita, daughters Kodi (Brandon) Casey, Rachael Harper, son Travis (Marlie) Harper, and stepson Shawn Mead. Donny deeply loved and is survived by his grandchildren, Samuel Mead, Julia Mead, Brady Casey, Quinn Casey, Rylee Harper, and fur babies Sophie, Krissy, and the shop cat Zipper. Donny is also survived by siblings Dennis (Martha) Harper, Carol Cunningham, and Thomas (Kim) Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Cooper Casey, and brother-in-law Jerry Cunningham.
Funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City, with Fr. Rudin Din presiding. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery, Wright. Visitation will be Tuesday from noon to 7:00 p.m., with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make contributions to the American Heart Association, Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe or St. Andrew Cemetery all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved