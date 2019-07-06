|
Ensign - Doris Mildred Kimbrel, 89, died July 4, 2019 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City. She was born on October 16, 1929 in Satanta, the daughter of George and Charlotte (Cox) Bales.
Doris spent her early childhood in Satanta where she attended grade school. In 1945, Doris moved with her family to Dodge City. She graduated from Dodge City High School in 1947. On September 8, 1951, Doris married Robert Kimbrel in Perryton, Texas. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2010. After their marriage, they made their home in Ensign. Doris worked at the Dodge Theater, May Drug Store, and Eckles Department Store all in Dodge City and later for the Ensign Coop Elevator as a bookkeeper.
Doris is survived by three children, Richard (Rick) Kimbrel and wife Lanna of Winfield, Robert (Kent) Kimbrel and wife Nancy of Dodge City, and Charlotte Ruth Sroka and husband John of Hamden, Connecticut; a sister, Mary Bales of Hamden, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Darrick Scott Kimbrel and wife Debby, Heather Nicole Kimbrel and fiance Jon Pike, Ryan Matthew Kimbrel and wife Paula, Nathan Daniel Kimbrel and wife Sara, Karen Sroka, and Janet Sroka; and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Lorie Hatcher; and brother, Charles Bales.
Graveside service will be held at Concord Cemetery, rural Ford County, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Kirk Larson presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Monday, July 8, 2019 from noon to 8:00 PM with the family present from 2:00-5:00 PM. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 6, 2019