CIMARRON - Douglas Dean Stucky was restored in eternal life on March 27, 2019. Jesus claimed victory over cancer. Doug lived as he died; without fear of the future and with confidence in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Doug was born on October 26, 1957 in Moundridge, the son of Wayne and Arlene (Zerger) Stucky.
Growing up, Doug was a good-natured kid who loved working on the hog farm with his family, going to church, being ornery, cracking dry jokes, and enjoying fresh air and sunshine. As a teenager, Doug excelled on the basketball court and the football field, and was salutatorian of his high school class. Doug was extremely bright and had a wise confidence beyond his years, always sure not to take himself, or the complications of life, too seriously. Growing up, he took great pleasure in fishing with buddies and family, and later in life, his grandkids. In his last hour on earth he told his family he was going on a fishing trip with his dad in heaven. Doug went to Bethel College where he played football and met the love of his life, Celia Schroeder. He transferred to Kansas State University (K-State) after his sophomore year, and in 1980 graduated with an Agricultural Education degree. Doug and Celia were united as one when they married later that year on October 4, 1980. They shared nearly 39 loving years together, an example to us all of God's will for marriage and how much two people can love each other.
Doug and Celia moved to Cimarron in 1982 where he managed the feed mill at the Cimarron Coop and then served as county agent. In 1986 he began his lifelong career as Executive Agricultural Economist at the K-State SW Farm Management Association in Dodge City. Through his work, he loved visiting his members' farms and talking with them about farm life, tax regulations, life in general, and even their computing technology questions. That was Doug. Whatever anybody needed, he was there to help. A true servant of God who took the commandment of loving your neighbor as yourself to heart, demonstrating that conviction through actions he took every day. In addition to fishing and hunting, Doug, the epitome of a family man, most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Doug always loved kids and they were drawn to him and his silly jokes, creative games, and funny sayings. Doug served as treasurer of Valleyview Bible Church for many years, volunteered regularly in the community, often offering tax services and advice to anyone who asked, and coached too many little kids sports to name.
Doug is survived by his wife, Celia, three daughters, three sons-in-law and five grandchildren: Karody (Mike) Wall and daughters Alayna and Zada of Montezuma; Katie (Ryan) Small and daughters Ariah and Ayla of Manhattan; Kelsey (Logan) Hedlund and son Calvin Douglas of Montezuma. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry Stucky and Kevin (Julie) Stucky; his favorite sister, Kathy (Al) Neufeld; mother-in-law Nancy Schroeder of Arlington; sister-in-law Kathy (Richard Drake) Schroeder of Goessel; brother-in-law Tim Swartzendruber of McPherson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Arlene Stucky, father-in-law Calvin Schroeder, and sister-in-law Kristen Swartzendruber.
A service will be held at 2:30 PM on April 1, 2019 at Valleyview Bible Church in Cimarron, with Pastor Matthew Hamilton presiding. Burial will follow at Cimarron Cemetery. In line with Doug's servant heart, in lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mennonite Disaster Service in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 30, 2019