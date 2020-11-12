Funeral services for Dr. Jeffrie Fox age 49 of Beemer, NE will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Point, NE. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for his children's future education. Cards can be sent to Minnick Funeral Home Attn: Fox Family 830 S. Colfax St. West Point, NE 68788 and we will gladly get them to the family.
Per current COVID-19 concerns masks are encouraged while in attendance at the visitation and funeral and seating will be socially distanced.
Jeff passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point, NE.
Jeffrie Thomas Fox was born on October 27, 1971 in Hays, KS to Chester and Glenda (Watt) Fox. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Wright, KS. Jeff graduated high school from Dodge City High School in Dodge City, KS. He attended Kansas State University obtaining a B.S. Degree in Animal Science, became a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, and later obtained his Masters Degree in Feedlot Management
On September 7, 1996, he was united in marriage to Rhonda Hollrah at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Enid, OK. In October of that year he was confirmed as an adult at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The couple resided in Enid, OK, Manhattan, KS, then in Guymon, OK for six years before moving to Beemer, NE in 2010. He started and operated Bovine Veterinary Management Resources.
Jeff has always taken an active role in the cattle industry, where he served or belonged to many organizations. He was currently a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen serving as Committee Chairman for the Animal Health and Nutrition Committee. He was a member of American Veterinary Consultants(AVC), where he served on the Board of Directors and also served on the Beef Cattle Health and Well Being Committee. Jeff went to Washington, DC multiple times to represent AVC at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Legislative Forums. Jeff was also a member of the Bovine Practitioners.
Jeff was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Point and had formerly served as an Elder at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Beemer. He also served as a Board Member at the Indian Trails Country Club, rural Beemer, NE.
Jeff was profound in his faith with God. He loved to golf, hunt pheasants, ducks and quail, and train hunting dogs. He took pride in sharing these passions with his children. Jeff had an innate ability to build friendships with everyone he met. He loved his K-State Football. Jeff's moral compass was always pointing due North.
Survivors include his wife-Rhonda, children-Lacie, Owen, and Chad, mother-Glenda and Harold Flax of Dodge City, KS, his parents-in-law-Gene (Hoot) and Christine Hollrah of Enid, OK, brother-Adam and Jessica Flax of Topeka, KS, sister-in-law-Donna and Mike Hutchison of Cibolo, TX, and brother-in-law-Patrick and Kristy Hollrah of Edmond, OK. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father-Chester Fox, grandparents-Kenneth and Anna Mae (Meem) Watt, Paul Junior and Bernice Shrum, and Albert and Frances Flax, and a niece-Kylie Marie Hollrah.