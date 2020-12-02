Jetmore – Dr. Richard Alan Snodgrass, 70, passed away November 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Denver, CO.
He was born January 6, 1950 in Emporia, KS, the son of Arloe Richard and Emma Maxine Phillips Snodgrass. A longtime area resident, he was a beloved family physician.
He was a member of the Jetmore United Methodist Church, Phillips University Alumni, Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Physician Association. He was the owner and operator of Hodgeman County Medical Services and enjoyed working with the youth and outdoor worship. He deeply loved his children, grandchildren and extended family.
On April 12, 1991 he married Marcia Marie Cartmill in Dighton, KS. She survives.
Other survivors include: his mother, Emma Maxine Snodgrass, Dighton, KS; his children, Jason (Melanie) Snodgrass, Pawhuska, OK, Angela (Jacob) Kelner, Bradley, AR, Summer (Mike) Bates, Dodge City, KS, Jacque (Brian) Bergkamp, Jetmore, KS, David (Kelley) Snodgrass, Dodge City, KS, Yvette (Cliff) Bell, Jetmore, KS, Janel (Cole) Wilson, Jetmore, KS, Derrick (Lydia) Snodgrass, Carrollton, TX, Cecilia (Louis) Martinez, Dodge City, KS; brother, Eric Snodgrass, Arlington, TX; two sisters, Arla May Beal, Billings MT, Mara Adkins, Richland, NC and twenty grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arloe Snodgrass and sister, Kala Barnett.
Private family service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at United Methodist Church, Jetmore with Pastor Peter Mtuamwari and Pastor Marc Bradshaw presiding. Service will be viewable via facebook live at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. A public graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore, KS.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Dr. Alan Snodgrass Memorial Fund in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.