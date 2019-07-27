|
|
Dodge City – Dr. Richard Kent Burke, 76, passed away July 26, 2019 at Reflection Living, Dodge City surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Dodge City at Trinity Hospital on March 31, 1943 to Harrison and Margie Burke.
Richard spent the majority of his life in Dodge City with a few exceptions. As a child, his family lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Alamogordo, New Mexico while his father served in Army Air Corps during World War II. He attended Central School, Dodge City Junior High, and graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1961. Following graduation, Richard attended the University of Kansas, where he was very active in campus organizations and majored in Business Administration. Richard was a Distinguished Military Graduate of the ROTC program and received a Regular Army commission in the United States Infantry.
Richard completed Airborne and Ranger training and acted as a company commander in the Republic of Germany. He then served as an advisor to the 35th Vietnamese Rangers in South Vietnam. Richard was called home from Vietnam after the tragic death of his infant son, Richard Todd Burke. During his bereavement, Captain Burke was assigned as the Plans and Operations Officer for the First Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division, Ft. Riley. He wrote the plan and supervised the execution of President Eisenhower's funeral ceremony in Abilene.
Richard returned to Vietnam and served with the First Air Calvary Division where he was the Plans and Operations Officer to the Third Combat Brigade. The last six months of his tour, he was Aide-de-Camp to General Arthur S. Collins, the second ranking commander in South Vietnam. For his service, Richard was awarded the two Bronze Stars, two Air Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, the Vietnamese Honor Medal and Combat Infantryman's Badge.
After returning home, he joined the family business of retail shoe stores. Richard spent twenty-seven years in Manhattan, as owner and operator of Burke's Shoes and the Shoe Center. He was involved in a variety of leadership positions in academic, business, and community organizations. Richard spent 18 years on the faculty of the College of Business at Kansas State University where he earned his Masters of Business Administration. During his time at Kansas State, Richard taught eleven different courses in the departments of Management and Marketing. In 1995 and 1997, the KSU students selected Richard as The Outstanding Professor in the College of Business.
In 1997, Richard returned home to accept a Dean's position at Dodge City Community College. In 2000, he was selected as the President of Dodge City Community College. While acting president, he completed his Ph.D in Education from Kansas State University in 2003. He completed what is typically a four-year doctorate program in two and one-half years. In 2010, President Burke retired from Dodge City Community College.
Richard is survived by his wife, Dr. Georgia, Scoggins Burke and children, April Burke Bramini (Nick) of Scottsdale, Arizona; Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Burke (Suzanne) of Washington D.C., and Tyler Burke (Rayanne) of Phoenix, Arizona. Grandchildren include: Cole and Ava Bramini; Jaiden and Tristen Burke, and Kayden Burke. Richard's children by marriage are Sherrie Hald of Reno, Nevada and Stephanie Blach of Elko, Nevada. His grandchildren by marriage are Rachel and Mathew Hald, and Hannah, Andrew, and Sarah Blach.
Richard was admired for his leadership qualities, charismatic personality, business acuity, loyalty, and integrity. Love and pride for his entire family filled his heart.
Funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Private family burial at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. The family requests memorials be made to the Richard Kent Burke, PHD Memorial Scholarship Fund through DCCC Foundation in care of Christina Haselhorst 2501 N 14th Ave Dodge City, KS 67801 as well as in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 27, 2019