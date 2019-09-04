|
|
DODGE CITY - Earl A. Johnson, 88, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Ft. Dodge.
He was born February 1, 1931 at Montezuma, Kansas, the son of Leonard and Lydia (Unruh) Johnson. He was a graduate of Montezuma High School and was in the appliance repair business for over 40 years.
He was a member of the First Missionary Church, Dodge City.
He served in the United States Army as a Medic during the Korean War.
On August 31, 1962 he married Luella Kellogg at Dodge City. She preceded him in death on December 21, 1997.
Survivors include: his daughter, Dianis Carney; 2 sons, Ted Tittel and wife Danna, Hutchinson and Donald Tittel and wife Jan, Rudy, Arkansas; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Jeanine Johnson, 3 brothers, Vernon, Leland and Milton Johnson and 3 sisters, Edna Isaac, Elda Rempel and Anna Lee Smith.
Funeral services will be 10:00am Thursday September 5, 2019 at the Ft. Dodge Chapel with Manford Koehn officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore, with full military honors by Military Honors for the State of Kansas and Jetmore American Legion Post 290. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Kansas Soldiers Home or Hospice of the Prairie both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 4, 2019