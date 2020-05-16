|
DODGE CITY - Edith Maud Stapleton, 83, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Reflections Living in Dodge City.
She was born on May 16, 1936 in Kinsley, the daughter of Oad Josiah and Hazel Belle (Brown) Thornton. She worked for Stapleton Salvage and then a bus driver for USD 443. In 1992 she moved to California until 2010, moving back to Dodge City to retire. She enjoyed dancing, painting, sewing, crocheting, arts and crafts, spending time with family and really enjoyed baking cakes.
On August 17, 1957 she married Henry M. Stapleton at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City. He survives. Throughout the years they have remained friends.
Survivors also include: 5 children, Phillma Dee Covalt and husband Wilbur, Palmer, Alaska, Edith Elizabeth Winn and husband Stanley, Dodge City, Mary Lucille Rumbaugh and husband Dennis, Minneola, Donalda Kay (Stapleton) Weiss and husband Troy, Offerle, and Alexander Henry Stapleton and wife Melanie, Minneola; 25 Grandchildren; 19 Great Grandchildren; and an extended family member, Carol Fincher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, half brother, Lloyd Thornton, half sister, Helen Oller and a sister, Mona Spencer.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Graveside service will be Tuesday 10:00 am at Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City and it will be live streamed on Ziegler Funeral Chapel's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/zieglerfuneralchapel/ with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Visitation will be Monday from noon to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 16, 2020