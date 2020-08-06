1/
Edna A. Schuette
1928 - 2020
SPEARVILLE – Edna A. Schuette, 92, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
She was born February 26, 1928 on the family farm near Wright, the daughter of William C. and Bernadine M. (Braun) Schuette. She was a graduate of Spearville High School and attended Dodge City Community College. She spent 42 years in the insurance field working as a representative for Laurin Jones Agency for 10 years, Westland Insurance for 10 years and 22 years with Hartford Insurance until retiring. She was a longtime resident of Tomah, Wisconsin before returning back to Spearville.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and Daughters of Isabella both in Spearville as well as being an avid bowler.
Survivors include: her brother, Elmer Schuette and wife Bobbie, Wright; her sister, Sr. Anacleta Schuette, Wichita; a sister-in-law, Margaret Schuette, Wichita; 12 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Clarence Schuette, a sister, Mildred "Millie" Schuette, a niece and a nephew.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Spearville, with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel-sign the register
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. John Cemetery
August 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
