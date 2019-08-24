|
Fort Dodge - Edward Daniel Lindensmith, 68, passed away at his home in Fort Dodge on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1951 in Hutchinston the son of Arthur and Doris Lindensmith.
Edward attended Hutchinson schools. He joined the United States Navy in 1970 and served in the Vietnam War. Edward returned to Kansas after he was discharged in 1987 and worked as a truck driver for many years until he retired.
Edward was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Lindensmith, and his mother, Doris Lindensmith. He is survived by his daughter, Diane (Collin) Barth.
A military graveside service will be held at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Fort Dodge on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM with military honors by the Navy Honor Guard and the American Legion 8th District Honor Guard. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 24, 2019