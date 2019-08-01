|
|
Edward (Ed) Leroy Zimmerman, Jr., 89, of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away July 18, 2019 at his home. He was born February 20, 1930 at the home place northeast of Montezuma, KS to Leroy and Jennie (Hickman) Zimmerman. He attended a one room school and Montezuma schools. In 1947 he married Dolly Craghead at Dodge City. To this union four children was born. They later divorced and in 1959 he married Dorothy Pritchett and they moved to California. While in Dodge City he worked at the airport, flew a plane for Maupins and was a Dodge City police officer. While in California he worked at Aerojet and the school district. He is survived by children Steve (Janet) Zimmerman, Bonnie Gollier, Kerry (Linda) Zimmerman, Terry Zimmerman. Stepchildren Annette Schuman, Ralph Pritchett, Orrinne Winsor (sister) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy, daughter Connie Zimmerman, stepson Michael Pritchett, grandson Eric Zimmerman, sister and brother-in-law Joline and Don Nuss, brother-in-law Roy Winsor and a great grandson.
A memorial service for the family has been concluded. Burial was at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Fair Oaks, CA.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 1, 2019