BUCKLIN - Eileen Ida Nagel, Age 94, passed away on November 26, 2019 at HillTop House, Bucklin, Kansas.
She was born August 19, 1925, in LaCrosse, Kansas, to Gustav and Rose (Faber) Hemken. She married Vernon J. Nagel on August 2, 1948 at Hope Lutheran Church in Rush Center, Kansas. He preceded her in death March 15, 2002.
Eileen graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1943. Shortly after her graduation, she moved to Dodge City, Kansas to work in the Faber Greenhouse owned by her uncle, Edward Faber. She worked in numerous businesses in Dodge City through the years; Town Food Market, Dr. Bevers Chiropractic office, Sears and the Fabric Department at Wal-Mart. She and her husband also owned a grocery store in Bucklin for a short time.
She was known for her sewing skills and made clothing, blankets for grandchildren, quilts and Halloween costumes. She also enjoyed helping others with sewing projects. She became a resident of HillTop House in 2006 and enjoyed all of the daily activities, especially the music. Thank you to the HillTop House staff and volunteers for your kind and loving support.
She is survived by two daughters, Joan Fetter, Bucklin and Nancy Nagel, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Four grandchildren, Kerry Fetter and Amanda Heenan, Wichita, Jeremy Nagel and wife Nicole and Christopher Pilch and wife Danielle; One great grandchild, Kash Heenan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, her parents, a brother, Carl Hemken, a sister, Wilma Hemken, Son-in-Law, Eldon Fetter, and her son, J.D. Nagel.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Monday, December 2, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Dodge City with Pastor Corky Spitler officiating. Burial will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation with the family present will be Sunday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Christ the King Lutheran Church or HillTop House, both in the care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 28, 2019