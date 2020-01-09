|
|
Cimarron - Elda Lorraine (Bryan) Nugent passed from this life Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City. She was born March 14, 1923 to Ellsworth V. Bryan, Sr. and Lula May (Butcher) Bryan at the family farm home in southeast Gray County Kansas. Lorraine was a proud lifetime resident of Cimarron and Gray County. Failing health required her to move to her new community at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City, where she made many new friends.
Lorraine attended Sunnyside Country School, Ensign Junior high and graduated from Cimarron High School in 1941. She continued her education the following year at Kansas State University. At the end of her second year of college she returned to Gray County. There was a severe shortage of teachers due to WWII. She was issued an Emergency Teaching Certificate and taught 5th grade at Montezuma for one year. She returned to KSU and completed her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics and Education. After graduation in 1946 Lorraine returned to Cimarron and began her teaching career at Cimarron High School teaching Vocational Home Economics and Family Living.
Lorraine and Glenn Jennings Nugent, Jr. were united in marriage December 22, 1946, at the United Methodist Church in Dodge City. He preceded her in death May 27, 1969. Lorraine taught at CHS for 24 years. She was the Owner and Operator of Nugent Farms until her retirement in 1990. Her interest in farming continued throughout her lifetime.
She was a Charter member of the United Methodist Women and the Cimarron United Methodist Church, a Charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 7828 of Cimarron and a Life member of the National Education Association of the United States. Lorraine was a proud lifetime member of Ensign Order of the Eastern Star, recognized for 75 years of membership. She was also a dedicated 76-year member of PEO Chapter CL of Cimarron. Lorraine served Gray County as a representative to the Silver Haired Legislature from 1988 through 1994. She served as Secretary of the local Federal Housing Project Board and delivered meals for the Gray County Senior Center for many years.
Lorraine was a strong and loving example to family and friends, living a life of service and education. In addition to her devotion to her family, she enjoyed her pets, bowling and her home, lawn and gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ellsworth V. Bryan, Jr. and sister-in-law, Wilma Rose Bryan; her sister, Alta Joyce (Bryan) Hawley and brother-in-law W. Dale Hawley, and brother-in-law Jack A. Parsons Pensacola, FL.
Survivors include; her daughter, Sylvia Marie Williamson and husband Robert Lynn of Dodge City; a sister, Yvonne Marie (Bryan) Parsons of Pensacola, Florida; Grand Children, Robert M. Williamson and wife Tricia, Hillsboro, Laura S. Williams and fiancé Jason Crick, Marie D. Barr and husband Ben, and Misty L. Maloney and husband Kevin all of Dodge City; Great Grand Children, Elise Stokes of Colorado, Philomena Williams, Brandon Maloney, Savannah Barr and Tabatha Maloney all of Dodge City. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, friends and students to remember her.
The memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday January 11, 2020 at the Cimarron United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Keating officiating. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Cimarron from Noon until 8:00PM on Friday, January 10, 2020. Family will be receiving guests from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday evening.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you honor Lorraine's life of service and teaching with memorials to the Cimarron City Library or the United Methodist Church in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 9, 2020