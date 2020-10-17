1/
Elden Beebe
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Elden Beebe, 99, died October 14, 2020, in Olathe, Ks. He was born on January 29, 1921, to Hattie and Wallace Beebe. Elden grew up on a farm near Bucklin, Kansas, and attended Bucklin Schools. He continued his education at KU, earning a Bachelor's degree in accounting.
WW II broke out, and Elden enlisted in the Navy. He served as a lieutenant, and was the captain of a submarine chaser. After the war he took an accounting job in Dodge City, and was a partner in Hogue, Beebe, & Trindle, CPA.
Elden met Enid Hall in Dodge City. They were married November 16, 1947. They had 3 children, Linda, Steve, and Joe.
Elden is survived by Linda Bertholf (Terry), Steve Beebe, (Barbara), and Becky Beebe, daughter-in-law, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Enid, son, Joe, and sister, Marie Brown.
Cremation has taken place. A family graveside memorial will take place at a later date in Dodge City.
Memorials may be sent to Aberdeen Village in care of Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas 66215.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 17, 2020.
