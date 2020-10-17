Elden Beebe, 99, died October 14, 2020, in Olathe, Ks. He was born on January 29, 1921, to Hattie and Wallace Beebe. Elden grew up on a farm near Bucklin, Kansas, and attended Bucklin Schools. He continued his education at KU, earning a Bachelor's degree in accounting.

WW II broke out, and Elden enlisted in the Navy. He served as a lieutenant, and was the captain of a submarine chaser. After the war he took an accounting job in Dodge City, and was a partner in Hogue, Beebe, & Trindle, CPA.

Elden met Enid Hall in Dodge City. They were married November 16, 1947. They had 3 children, Linda, Steve, and Joe.

Elden is survived by Linda Bertholf (Terry), Steve Beebe, (Barbara), and Becky Beebe, daughter-in-law, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Enid, son, Joe, and sister, Marie Brown.

Cremation has taken place. A family graveside memorial will take place at a later date in Dodge City.

Memorials may be sent to Aberdeen Village in care of Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas 66215.

