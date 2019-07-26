|
Dodge City - Eldon Thomas Osborne, 88, passed away July 25, 2019 in Dodge City. He was born on August 14, 1930 in Hutchinson, the son of Maurice and Rotha Lois (Grasty) Osborne.
Eldon was a graduate of Hanston High School and attended Wichita State University. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and Western Power and Light. On December 2, 1950, Eldon married Gladys VanNahmen at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Offerle. He was a loving husband as well as a devoted father and grandfather.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Knights of Columbus both of Dodge City. Eldon enjoyed many activities including Oktoberfest celebrations and attending polka dances with friends.
Eldon is survived by his children, Susan (Doug) Torline of Wichita, Sandra (Bryan) Krier of Wichita, Steven (Gayle) Osborne of Gladstone, Missouri, Sheila (Derek) Seacat of Dodge City, and Mike (Pam) Osborne of Rochester, Minnesota; 21 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. He is also survived by sisters, Pat (Don) Housman of Hanston, and Mara (Bob) Hoppe of Enid, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys; infant son Stanley; parents; and grandson Matt Seacat.
Funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Vigil service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart School, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish or Disabled Veterans in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 26, 2019