Jetmore – Eleanor I. (Ellie) Pitts, 85, passed away January 30, 2020 at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore.
She was born June 16, 1934 in Hodgeman County, the daughter of Harry B. and Mildred Hull Hamm. A longtime area resident, she was a retired cook for the Jetmore High School.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Haun Museum, all of Jetmore.
On August 3, 1953, she married Norman Pitts in Las Vegas, NM. He survives.
Other survivors include: son, Jesse W. (Peggy). Pitts, Jetmore, KS; four daughters, Sherry J. (Scott) Childers, Blytheville, AR, Diana R. Salmans (Greg) and Beverly D. (Ken) Kellenberger, both of Claremore, OK, Rhonda L. (Mike) Cohoon, Cimarron, KS; brother, Gerald Hamm, Grand Lake, OK; sister, Karen Millen, Brier, WA; twelve grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clifford Hamm and two sisters, Evelyn Hertel and Betty Blazic.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church, Jetmore, with Rev. Peter Mtuamwari and Rev. Mark Durham presiding. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to the Jetmore United Methodist Church or the in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 4, 2020