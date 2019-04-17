|
|
DODGE CITY - Elizabeth Ann Flynt, 75, died April 14, 2019 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home, Dodge City. She was born on February 10, 1944 at Electra, Texas, the daughter of Raymond Julius and Glenna Olena (Davis) Glessing.
Elizabeth enlisted in the US Navy on August 2, 1962 and served for over 20 years including being enlisted during the Vietnam Era. She was a computer security specialist for the US Navy until her discharge on April 1, 1983 as a Chief Petty Officer E8. Elizabeth then worked for Boeing until retiring in 1990 as chief of security. She was a pioneer for women in computer security for both the military and in civilian duties. Elizabeth also received her pilot's license in the late 60's.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cimarron and Disabled American Veterans.
Elizabeth is survived by a sister, Mae K. Glessing of Seattle, Washington and three nieces and nephews. Michael Chlumsky, II, Travis Chlumsky and Ceanna Chlumsky and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Jane Chlumsky.
Graveside service will be held at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery on Friday April 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Richard Deimund presiding. Military rites will be provided by US Navy Honors and SW Kansas American Legion Posts. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday April 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 17, 2019