|
|
Dodge City – Elizabeth "Tina" Gibbons McKivergan Agur, 66, died November 13, 2019 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City. She was born on November 29, 1952 at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Edward and Iris (McKinley) Gibbons.
She married Roger Agur on February 14, 1998 in Dodge City, he survives. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening and reading books in her spare time. Tina loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to the casino and taking care of her cats. The family has asked that you wear casual attire to her funeral.
She is survived by her husband Roger of the home; one son Ryan McKivergan and wife Melissa of Raytown, Missouri; two daughters Amanda McKivergan; Katie McKivergan both of Dodge City. She is also survived by one sister Mary Lu Killian of Dodge City; two brothers Edward "Ned" Gibbons and wife Avis of Ulysses; Marty Gibbons and wife Kim of Ulysses; seven grandchildren; her favorite niece Sarah Randall and husband Steve of Dodge City; father-in-law Vernon Agur of Dodge City; brother-in-law Larry Dean Agur of Dodge City and sister-in-law Karen Agur Lopez of Dodge City.
She was preceded in death by her parents two, nieces Erin Killian, Clara Gibbons and her mother-in-law Mary Lou Agur.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday November 18, 2019 at 1:30 PM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. There will be a book signing on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Cancer Center of Kansas in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 15, 2019