Elizabeth "Liz" (Knapp) Thompson, 93, died October 14, 2019 at Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg.
Liz was born September 1, 1926 to Herman Blueford and Anna Mae (Edwards) Knapp in Wichita, KS.
She graduated from Wichita North High School in 1945.
On November 18, 1945, she married Wayne Thompson in Wichita. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2000.
She worked at the local drug store and Paul's Place in Mullinville and was the lunchroom Supervisor at Mullinville Schools for several years.
Liz was a member of the PTD Club for over 50 years and the Mullinville United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed playing cards, cross-stitching, crafts, bowling, visiting with friends and family and following her grandkids in their sports and other activities.
Survivors include three daughters; Linda Kay and husband Paul Kendall, Mullinville, Shirley and husband Roy Hargadine, Jetmore, Karen and husband Kent Fravel, Ford and one son, Larry and wife Tricia Thompson, Lawrence. One brother, Paul and wife Cora Mae Knapp, Hutchinson and one sister, Dorothy and husband Darrel Carson, Mullinville. Grandchildren, Paula Kay and husband Rocky, Woodward, OK, Lisa and husband Garry Brown, Mullinville, Pamela and husband Chris Shanline, Lee and wife Ashton Kendall, Misti and husband Jason Towry, Ford, Gina and husband Toby Scott, Bucklin, Kevin Fravel and fiancé Laura Flies, Bucklin, Brooke Thompson and Cody Thompson both of Lawrence. Great-grandchildren Amanda Henning-Laborde, Kendall Watson, Brayden Watson, Melanie Brown, Bryson Brown, Chloe Brown, Zachary Shanline, Matthew Shanline, Kenlee Kendall, Kevin Towry, Samantha Towry, Jared Scott, Danae Scott, Makenna Scott, Whitney Scott, Reece Scott. Great-great grandchildren; Greyson and Brielle Henning-Laborde and Avery Watson. Numerous nieces and nephews, too.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers J.L Knapp and Herman "Mickey" Knapp (two of which were infant, Lloyd and Billy Knapp) and two sisters, Doris Bell and Aylene Poland.
Visitation will be at the Mullinville United Methodist Church, Thursday October 17th, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral will be held at the Mullinville United Methodist Church, Friday, October 18th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Fillmore presiding. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Mullinville.
Memorials suggested to the Mullinville United Methodist Church and Hospice of the Prairie in-care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 17, 2019