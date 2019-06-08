|
Jetmore – Elizabeth Webster, age 90, homemaker, of Wichita, formerly of Jetmore, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2019. Visitation 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 pm, Tuesday, Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Graveside service 1:00 pm Tuesday, Fairmount Cemetery. Liz was born in Jetmore, December 5, 1928, to Ed and Opal Hubbell. She married Lewis Webster, March 2, 1947. She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents; brothers, Galen and Duane Hubbell; and her sisters, Maxine Mothes and Thelma Stegman. Survivors include her children, Jill Webster (Jim Meyer), Jack Webster, Barbara Haynes (Curtis); several nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with the Jetmore United Methodist Church. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, Wichita, in charge of services.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 8, 2019