Ellen L. Sherrill
1926 - 2020
Jetmore - Ellen L. Sherrill, 94, passed away November 17, 2020 at Rhode Island Suites, Ransom.
She was born July 20, 1926 in Englewood to Frederic Solomon and Mary Henrietta Klotz Ward.
A lifetime area resident, she was a member of the First Baptist Church, Jetmore, and the VFW Auxiliary, Kinsley.
In 1941 she married Leo Gillespie; he preceded her in death in August of 1955. She then married Harold Sherrill on April 11, 1959 at Denton, Texas; he preceded her in death on December 11, 2004.
Survivors include: two sons, Fred (Beverly) Gillespie, Ava Missouri, Kevin (Deanna) Sherrill, Jetmore; two daughters, Mary Ellen Schinstock Larned, Jacque Sherrill, Jetmore; one sister, Dee White, Jetmore; one brother, Miran Ward, Cortez, Colorado; ten grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo Gillespie, husband Harold Sherrill, and four sisters, Vona Bedell, Lucy Green, Katy Jones, and Freda Lynn.
Private family interment will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to Rhode Island Suites in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, PO Box 663, Jetmore, Kansas 67854.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
