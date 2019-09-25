|
|
Dodge City - Elsie Christina McComas, 93, died September 21, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. She was born on December 25, 1925 in Ford County, Kansas the daughter of Frank B. and Mollie (Schiffner) Birzer.
She married Ervin H. McComas on September 16, 1946 in Dodge City, he preceded her in death on February 4, 2009. Mrs. McComas worked as a beautician at Glenis Beauty Shop. She loved playing cards and making popcorn balls and homemade ice cream and spending time with her dogs in her spare time. She was a excellent rattlesnake killer.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City.
She is survived by one sister Dolly Herron of Cimarron; two brothers Lee Birzer of Wichita; Lawrence Birzer of Meridan, Mississippi and a special friend Otto Salem. Elsie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents six brothers Frank, Fred, Albert, Jim, John and Edward Birzer as well as two sisters Alma Talley and Helen Carrier.
Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church on Friday September 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Dusty Cookson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 25, 2019