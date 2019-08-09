|
|
Garden City - Elvira C. "Candie" Garcia, 93, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. She was born March 4, 1926 in Rocky Ford, Colorado the daughter of Jose Guadalupe & Romana (Mejia) Blea.
As a young child, Candie moved with her family to Dodge City, Kansas. She attended Dodge City schools and graduated from Dodge City High School. She then received her nurses training from St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. On September 28, 1951, she married Pete M. Garcia in Garden City. They have lived in Garden City since. Candie worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Catherine Hospital for 42 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of Garden City, the Daughters of Isabella, and the Finney County Senior Center. Candie enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, playing Bones, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include six children Debra Maestas of Garden City, Kansas, Marc & wife Pat Garcia of Twin Falls, Idaho, JoAnn & husband Rod Farnsworth of Pahrump, Nevada, Gary & wife Sandy Garcia of Hooker, Oklahoma, Patrick & wife Anita Garcia of Garden City, Kansas, and Sally & husband Marty Swaim of Dodge City, Kansas; a very close friend Nancy Holt of Scott City, Kansas; nine grandchildren Kelly Tichenor, Tyler Garcia, Luke Garcia, Ryan Farnsworth, Arika Garcia, Geffrey Garcia, Emma Garcia, Sean Guy, & Shalia Guy; and ten great-grandchildren Kaden Tichenor, Kooper Tichenor, Teagan Tichenor, Gabriella Garcia, Monique Allen, Chance Farnsworth, Jersey Farnsworth, Gage Farnsworth, Jonathon Guy, and Carter Guy. Candie is preceded in death by her husband Pete, who died on October 31, 1983. She is also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Cynthia Garcia; a brother Joe Blea; five sisters Carlota Bentancourt, Antonia Lopez, Zenaida Hernandez, Delores Fiquroa, & Mary Sue Amaro; a son-in-law Tommy Maestas; and a grandson Torry Maestas.
A Vigil service and Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 also at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Schneider as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to the Candie Garcia Memorial Fund to be used for a nursing scholarship fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 9, 2019