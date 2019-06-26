Home

Emily Dawn Baxter


Emily Dawn Baxter Obituary
Emily Dawn Baxter, 31, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Emily was born on September 26, 1987, in Lyons, KS, and graduated from McPherson Middle School.
Survivors include: her parents, Dartyle and Steven Salmans of McPherson, KS; five siblings, Jayson Baxter (Ashley) of Lyons, KS, Deanna Mosier (Matt) of McPherson, KS, Jessie Stapleton (Josh) of Dodge City, KS, Wyatte Salmans of McPherson, KS, and Sayge Salmans of McPherson, KS; grandparents, Nolan & Janice Salmans of Hanston, KS and Robert Sutton of Palmdale, CA; five nieces, one nephew, and numerous aunts, uncles, & friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Phyllis Kelley, and her service dog, Glory.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson. Memorial donations may be given to the Leukodystrophy Foundation and sent to New Beginnings, c/o Dawn Golden, 891 Vanguard, McPherson, KS 67460.
Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 26, 2019
