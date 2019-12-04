|
Emma Joye Higgins was born August 11, 1934 in Crocker, Missouri to James Hoyle and Mildred Marie (Null) Burnett. Emma departed this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 85 years old. On July 2, 1951, Emma was united in marriage to Ellis Leroy Higgins. At the time of Ellis' passing, he and Emma had enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Emma met Ellis at the military clothing store where she was working at the time in Waynesville, MO while Ellis was stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. To this union, two children were born: James Leroy Higgins and Kathy Jo Higgins. Shortly after marrying, Emma and Ellis moved to Dodge City, Kansas, where they raised their children and worked. Emma worked many years for JC Penney in the cosmetic department. Emma accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age and was a faithful servant of our Lord her entire life. At her passing, she was a member of the Givhans Baptist Church. Emma enjoyed her family immensely, and always looked forward to seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Emma also enjoyed out of state visits from her nieces, nephews, and other family members that have come to visit over the years. She was a quiet person of simple pleasures. Emma and Ellis enjoyed many years of recreation with their family at their home on the Edisto River in Givhans. Her greatest pleasure and source of pride came from watching her children and grandchildren become successful in their own endeavors. Emma leaves behind her son, James L. Higgins; daughter, Kathy Jo Higgins; granddaughter, Jennifer Higgins Cox; grandson, Justin L. Higgins; and seven great-grandchildren. Emma was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 4, 2019