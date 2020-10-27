1/1
Eric "Ike" Halling
1951 - 2020
HANSTON – Eric "Ike" Halling, 68, passed away surrounded by his loving family,?Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas.
He was born November 13, 1951 to Frank and Arlene (Hertel) Halling of Hanston Kansas.? He was a 1969 graduate of Hanston High School and attended technical school in Oklahoma.? He was a longtime Hanston resident, living in Hugoton, Kansas from 2003 to 2017 before returning to Hanston. He was a Compressor Station Technician for Northern Natural Gas in Burdett and West Texas Gas in Hugoton.?Raised on a farm, Ike's lifelong love of farming and cattle was instilled at a young age. Sharing this passion with his children and grandchildren was the greatest joy of his life.
He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hanston and Knights of Columbus Council 3218 Jetmore/Hanston.
On May 26, 1973 he married the love of his life, Cynthia "Cindy" Gulick at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jetmore, Kansas.?
Survivors include: his wife of 47 years, Cindy, Hanston; their children, Tim?Halling, Hanston, Curt?Halling?and wife Lauren, Minneola, Erin Huston and husband Matt, Spearville and Carmen Nau and husband Brandan, Spearville; daughter-in-law,?Rakel?Halling, Spearville; a brother, Anthony?Halling,?Ashtown, Arkansas; 3 sisters, Joyce?Parrott, Las Vegas, Nevada, Brenda?Salmans, Rose Hill, Kansas and Cheryl?Diederich?and husband Tom, Lenora, Kansas. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Ethan, Karsen and Danica Halling, Speaville; Kristen, Aubrey and Dawson Huston, Spearville; Addia, Bristol and Casen Nau, Spearville; Eric, Elizabeth and Malorie Halling, Minneola.
He was preceded in death by his parents,?a son, Jim?Halling,?father and mother-in-law, Walt and Juanita Gulick?and an infant brother, George?Halling.
Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Spearville.? Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Fr. John?Forkuoh?presiding.? Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, North of Bucklin.? Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.?
The family suggests memorials to Pleasant Valley Cemetery in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th?Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801.?Condolences may be sent to?www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
