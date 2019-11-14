|
SPEARVILLE - Erma E. Vierthaler, 91, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Reflections Living of Dodge City.
She was born March 13, 1928 at Spearville, the daughter of George and Anna (Demming) Heskamp. She was a graduate of Spearville High School and a 1949 graduate of Halstead School of Nursing. She was a lifetime Spearville resident and was a Registered Nurse and worked at the Spearville News.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Spearville.
On November 9, 1949 she married Lawrence A. Vierthaler at Spearville.
Survivors include: her husband of 70 years, Lawrence; their children, Dr. Stephen Vierthaler and wife Peggy, Lee Summit, Missouri, Dr. Lyle Vierthaler and wife Donna, Wichita, Bruce Vierthaler and wife Cindy, Spearville, Greg Vierthaler and wife Jill, Spearville and Dr. Lois Vierthaler Kessen and husband Greg, Dodge City; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Vierthaler, Dodge City; a sister, Eloise Hoffman, Loveland, Colorado; 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Dr. Carl Vierthaler; a granddaughter, Beth Vierthaler, 4 brothers, Ray, Leonard, Carl and George Heskamp and a sister, Marianna Sander.
Services will be held and announced at a later date. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N.14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent towww.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 14, 2019