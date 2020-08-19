Ernest was born on March 4, 1928, to John and Ruth Rust in Ruleton, Kansas. He was raised in Goodland. During this time in Goodland, he met his future wife, Luella Lillich, during a bible group at his church. On May 10, 1959, Ernest and Luella were united in Holy Matrimony.
Ernest and Luella stayed in Goodland until they moved to Dodge City in 1964. Ernest and Luella had four children: Robert Rust of Colorado, a set of twins Michael Rust of Colorado, Michelle Jolliff of Dodge City, and Paul Rust of Emporia. During his time in Dodge City, Ernest worked for the Sanitation Department, owned his own sanitation business, USD 443, and MBPXL/ EXCEL. During his lifetime he saw his fair share of adversity from being born and living through the Great Depression of the 1930s, the flood of June 1965, a fire in 1983, and the Greensburg tornado in 2007.
He also picked up the hobby of music. Ernie taught himself how to play the trombone and harmonica and enjoyed it very much. He periodically played his harmonica at Sunday Services at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Ernest and Luella experienced the joy of becoming grandparents. They got to experience this 11 times: Wynter Johnson, Colorado; Whitney Huffaker, Colorado; Brandon Edmunds, Colorado; Cory Edmunds, Dodge City; Cameron Rust, Colorado; Kimberley Hill, Dodge City; Zayne Rust, Colorado; Zerrick Rust, Colorado; Zarren Rust, Colorado; Kaedin Rust, Emporia; and Jourdin Rust, Emporia. Ernest was also blessed with having 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Rust, Brothers Alvin and Clarence Rust, and his loving wife Luella Rust.
Ernest went to be with his eternal father on August 1, 2020. Ernest will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. However, his memory will be forever cherished in their hearts.
Memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dodge City on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Randall Jahnke presiding. A private family burial will take place at a later date. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.