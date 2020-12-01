1/1
Ernie Swartz
1963 - 2020
Sawyer - Ernie Swartz, 57, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. He was born April 8, 1963 in Ashland to Arthur and Sylvia (Hoober) Swartz.
Ernie worked for Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital for 20 years doing maintenance. He was formerly a member of Christian Motorycle Association and ABATE of Kansas. He was an avid motorcyclist. He enjoyed classic country music, traveling and helping others with projects.
He is survived by his daughters, Keeley (Benjamin) Rowland of Pratt and Shanon (fiance, R.J. Cooper) Lee of Dodge City; wife, Barb Blankenship of Pratt; twin sister, Karen (Dion) Valentine of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Khloe' Davis, Scarlett Lee-Prudhomme and Tucker Rowland; stepdaughter, Kandice (Rex) Eckhoff of Cleveland, Missouri; Barb's children, Gentry (Nathan) Schmeidler of Pratt, Wyatt Freeman of Haviland and Wayde Freeman of Pratt; Barb's grandson, Koe Schmeidler; a brother of Cairo; and many nieces and nephews.
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sylvester Ferguson.
Friends may sign the book Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Larrison Mortuary, Pratt. Ernie would love it if we could all accompany him on his last ride following the service. Wear your leathers.
Memorials may be made to Pratt American Legion Toys For Tots in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 1, 2020.
