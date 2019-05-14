|
|
FOWLER – Estelle A. (Stellie) Huelskamp, age 81, passed away Saturday morning, May 11, 2019, at the Shepherd's Center, Cimarron, Kansas.
She was born May 18, 1937, at Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter ofAlexander and Frances (Kisner) Stegman. As a young girl she attended Plains Grade School, Plains, Kansas. She later attended Sacred Heart Academy in Wichita, graduating in 1955.
On August 2, 1958, she married Leroy E. Huelskamp at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Plains. After their marriage, the couple made their home on the family farm in rural Fowler. In addition to being a farmer's wife, she was a bookkeeper. She was member of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, the Altar Society, the Daughters of Isabelle, and several bridge clubs. She enjoyed playing bridge and cards, dining out with her husband, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by two sons, Tom Huelskamp and wife Janet of rural Fowler, and Tim Huelskamp and wife Angela of Prospect Heights, Illinois; three daughters, Geri Leibham of Ft. Mille, South Carolina, Cynthia Swingle and husband Mike of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Tammi Schultz and husband Ericof Metamora, Illinois; twenty-five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy on March 10, 2015; her parents; ten brothers, Earl, Ray, Elmer, Father Leonard, Francis, James, Alva, Carl, Harvey, Ralph,Marvin; and six sisters, Ann Kitley, Virginia Vanderlip, Elsie Naab, Betty Quigley, Lucy Vossen, and Monica Stegman.
Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Monday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the service in the Fowler Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the St. Anthony's Building Fund, Kansans for Life, or The Shepherd's Center in care of the funeral home.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 14, 2019