Esther May Baldridge, 91 of Emporia, Kansas died September 11, 2019 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Esther was born November 23, 1927 in Hodgeman County, Kansas the daughter of Elbert R. and Kristina (Peterson) Snyder. Graduating from the Newman School of Nursing she worked as a Registered Nurse in the Nursery at Newman's Hospital in Emporia for 35 Years. After retiring she was a volunteer at Newman's Hospital. Esther was a member of the Newman Nursing Alumni Association. Esther had a beautiful sweet spirit. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She took particular joy in her family including many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and all babies.
On December 23, 1948 Esther married Joseph A. Baldridge in Dodge City, Kansas. He died March 12, 1982 in Emporia. She is survived by her sons Charles "Chuck" Baldridge and wife Nancy of Melvern, Duane "Lee" Baldridge of Emporia, daughters: Kristina "Kristy" Chrisman and husband John of Seattle, Washington, Andrea "Jody" Indermuehle of Emporia, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughters Michelle Baldridge, Hope Seward, brothers Ervin Snyder, Raymond Snyder and sister Myrtle McComes.
Funeral services will be 11:00 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Matt Green of the Twin Lakes Foursquare Church in Osage City, Kansas will be officiating. Cremation is follow the service. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Box T Family Reunion and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 17, 2019