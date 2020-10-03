1/1
Ethel Marie "Pat" (Sharp) Jones
1922 - 2020
Ethel Marie "Pat" (Sharp) Jones was called home on September 21, 2020 at the age of 98.  Pat was born March 17, 1922 - St. Patrick's Day - to George and Carrie Sharp in the Bluebell Community just east of Liberal, Kansas.  She was one of 4 children: eldest brother Lee, older sister Ivaughn and younger brother Everett.
Pat was raised on the family farm until her father was elected Seward County Kansas Sheriff.  The family moved into Liberal where she attended school and graduated from Liberal High School in 1940.  She continued her education at Dodge City Junior College in Dodge City, Kansas where she met the love of her life John W. Jones.  Upon graduation she took a teaching position in a one room schoolhouse north of Howell, Kansas.
John and Pat were married just one day after the end of World War II on August 15, 1945 in Ovid, New York.  They made their home in Dodge City, Kansas until moving to Prescott, Arizona in 1957.  John worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for forty years while Pat stayed home to raise their family.  They owned and operated the Baskin Robbins 31 Flavors Ice Cream store in Prescott from 1968 until their retirement in 1991.
Pat and John moved to Chino Valley in 1993 and returned to Prescott in 2012.  Pat was a lifelong Methodist and was a member of the Chino Valley Methodist Church as well as being active in Rebecca Circle at the Prescott United Methodist Church.  Pat was a home economics community 4-H leader with the Sunbonnet Sues 4-H Club in Yavapai County for many years.  She mentored many young people who worked in the Baskin Robbins store teaching them both business and life skills.
Pat is survived by her children: Don Jones (Jan) of Fort Morgan, Colorado; Janet (Mike) Konkel of Kersey, Colorado and Becky (Don) Adams of Chino Valley, Arizona; her grandchildren: Carrie Jones of Denver, Colorado; Erin (Curtis) Sidwell of Lusk, Wyoming; Sara (Travis) Arp of Centennial, Colorado;  Elizabeth (Keith) Foss of Gill, Colorado; Tyler Adams of Grand Junction, Colorado; Bill Adams of Chino Valley, Arizona and Andy (Erika) Adams of Denver, Colorado; her great grandchildren; Georgia Jones Lenhardt of Denver, Colorado; twins Addy and Braiden Sidwell and Danya Sidwell of Lusk, Wyoming; Gabriel, Nolan and Korben Foss of Gill, Colorado and her brother Everett Sharp of Peach Tree City, Georgia.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years John W. Jones, her granddaughter Jennifer Jones, her parents George and Carrie Sharp, her brother Lee Sharp and her sister Ivaughn Vaughn.
Services are scheduled for Monday, September 28th at 10:00 am at the Prescott First United Methodist Church.  Please wear masks and follow CDC social distancing guidelines.  Graveside service and interment will follow on Friday, October 9th at 10:00 am Green Crest Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Las Fuentes Appreciation Fund, c/o Annie Carr, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Green Crest Cemetery
