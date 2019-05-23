|
Spearville - Ethel Schlereth, 71, died May 20, 2019 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas. She was born on November 14, 1947 at Spearville, Kansas the daughter of Henry and Mary Norma (Hess) Schulte.
She married Henry Schlereth on April 3, 1971 in Dodge City, he survives. Ethel worked for CrustBuster for seventeen years and later worked for Spearville USD #381 as a bus driver for fifteen years before retiring. Mrs. Schlereth also worked for Ford County EMS, Spearville Unit for thirty years. She also worked for the Spearville Mercantile for a few years.
She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Spearville, American Legion Auxiliary of Dodge City and Moose Lodge of Dodge City.
She is survived by her husband Henry of the home; two daughters Heidi Schlereth of Dodge City; Holly Schlereth of Neosho, Missouri; one step son John Michael Cheatham of Burnett, Texas; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Mrs. Schlereth is also survived by four brothers Dallas Schulte of Wright; Merle Schulte of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Albert Schulte of Milford, Kansas; George Schulte of Spearville; four sisters Norma Jean Stein of Baldwin City, Kansas; Arlene Stude of Dodge City; Darlene Rucker of Spearville and Charlene Halling of Spearville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a infant brother.
Memorial service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. John Forkuoh presiding. Vigil service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Ft. Dodge. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Ford County EMS of Spearville or Spearville High School in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 23, 2019