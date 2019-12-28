|
|
Jetmore – Eugene (Gene) L. Witman, 78, passed away December 24, 2019 at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore, KS.
He was born April 17, 1941 in Dodge City, KS, the son of John P. and Lois Mae Stoskoff Witman. A lifetime area resident, he was a farmer/rancher.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Dodge City, KS.
On February 19, 1961, he married Patrice Shiew in Jetmore, KS. She survives.
Other survivors include: two daughters, Ronda (Ronald) White, Jetmore, KS, Brenda (Ricardo) Reggeti, Wichita, KS; son, Travis (Angie) Witman, Goodland, KS; nine grandchildren, Regan Weber, Erin Ramm, Nicholas Reggeti, Malon White, Shawn Reggeti, Holton Witman, Victoria Reggeti, Amanda Reggeti and Rachel Witman; five great grandchildren, Tinley Weber, Drake Weber, Taelyn Weber, Daxton Weber and Nora Ramm.
He was preceded in death by his parents;
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at United Presbyterian Church, Jetmore, with Rev. Mark Durham presiding. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to United Presbyterian Church, Jetmore or Hodgeman County EMS in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 28, 2019