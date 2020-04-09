|
Eugene M. McAdam 96, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died April 6, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City, Kansas. He was born on September 16, 1923, at Cleveland, Kansas, the son of Harry and Irene (Heatherman) McAdam.
Gene was the fourth oldest of ten children. He married Maxine Struble at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Wichita on January 26, 1948. They lived at Kingman until they moved to Cimarron in 1969.
After serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Gene spent his adult life working in the insurance industry. He started in the business with his father and one of his brothers at McAdam and Sons Real Estate and Insurance in Kingman. In 1966 he went to work for the Cimarron Insurance Company as a property/casualty field agent. The family moved to Cimarron in 1969 when he became assistant manager and then manager of the crop insurance department until his retirement in 2002. After retirement, he worked part-time as a field representative for Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company. He was a well-known and highly respected member of the crop insurance industry throughout the state and nation; serving on the executive committees of the Crop Hail Insurance Actuary Association, the National Crop Insurance Actuary, and National Crop Insurance Services from 1981-1989.
In addition to his illustrious career Gene was a devoted grandfather, a world traveler, an avid reader, an active golfer, a regular at various coffee shops in Cimarron, and served on the Cimarron City Council for several years.
Gene is survived by two sons Dan (Jeannette) McAdam, Jim (Buz Johnson) McAdam all of Wichita; three daughters, Michelle (Carl) Leatherwood of Dodge City, Jill (John) Leis of Minneola, Carrie (Jim) Marx of Omaha, NE; two sisters, Doris Winchester of Lawrence, and Peg (Jim) Freiden of Hurst, Texas; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, his parents, his brothers Paul, Dick, Pat, Joe, Mark, and Bill; and one sister Kathleen.
A private funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Monday, April 13. Private burial service will follow at Cimarron Cemetery. Since there will not be a wake please join the family in saying a Rosary at home for Gene at 7:00 PM on Sunday, April 12. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie or Dodge City in care of Swaim Funeral Home, 1901 6th Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 9, 2020