OFFERLE - Eula "Fluff" Claoma Sulzer, 75, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home in Offerle.
She was born March 4, 1945 in Dodge City, the daughter of Edward John Henry and Vida Ellen (Wortman) Harms. She was a lifetime area resident and worked in various restaurants and had owned and operated Fluff's Oasis in Bucklin from 1988-2003.
She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary .
Survivors include: her companion, Lemro "Fred" Felkins, Offerle; her daughter, Roxie Scott, Cheney; her son, Eddie Scott, Salina; a brother, Eddie Harms, Jr., Dodge City; a son-in-law, Kevin Shelton, Salina; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Twila Kay Shelton.
A celebration of her life will be held and announced at a later date. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Offerele Fire and EMT Department in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 19, 2020