Evelyn Marie Doll Steimel, mother, political activist, volunteer and journalist, died Nov. 17, 2020, in Albuquerque, N.M., just a month shy of her 97th birthday. Although in her last years she lived near her daughters and son in New Mexico, Kansas was her true home and always close to her heart.
For Evelyn, anchored in the love of family and a small town, the goal of her life was to be involved, to meet people and explore places different from those she knew, and to pursue social justice. She was born December 24, 1923, the eldest of seven children, to the late Dora and Fred Doll in Wright, Ks., where she lived most of her life. Evelyn graduated from St. Mary of the Plains High School and Mt. Saint Scholastica College. In 1946, she married Alfred F. Steimel, who died in 2012, and together they raised eight children and participated fully in civic and political life in Southwest Kansas, and in St. Andrew's Catholic Parish of Wright. Evelyn was a lifelong, active Democrat, and was a Kansas delegate for George McGovern at the 1972 Democratic convention, for Jimmy Carter in 1976, and an alternate for Michael Dukakis in 1988. She mounted an ambitious campaign for the Kansas House of Representatives in 1980, but disappointingly lost the race. She continued as a leader in the Kansas Democratic party for many years and served on the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee to then-Gov. Kathleen Sebelius.
Life with Evelyn was full of reading, learning, and humor. She read three newspapers a day, many novels, and took correspondence courses to learn Russian, ancient philosophers and more, staying up late at night to cram reading and finishing crossword puzzles into days full of other tasks. Her volunteer and civic work ranged from the Salvation Army to Another Mother for Peace to Mother to Mother Ministry to Church Women United. For her children, going home for Thanksgiving or Christmas meant helping to deliver food to those in need before the holidays or helping at charity craft fairs. A committed feminist, she had a quick wit and loved political discussions of any kind.
After her youngest child went to kindergarten, Evelyn resumed her career as a freelancer for the Hutchinson News, and reporter for the Dodge City Daily Globe and the High Plains Journal. In retirement she wrote a column for the Globe called Not Quite Ready for Prime Time, later renamed Senior Moments, for many years. Author of several books, her most noteworthy was Letters to Gregg about her son, Gregg, who was killed in 1970 in Vietnam.
She encouraged her children to pursue their interests and to dream wide and far. Her home was always open to friends, family, visitors from foreign countries, and eventually to her beloved grandchildren. She leaves her daughters, Alison Arnett (Steve Marantz), Denise Galarraga, Leah Steimel (Wellington Guzman), and Sarah Ryder; her sons, Charles K. Steimel (Tammy), Dirck Steimel (Betsy Rubiner), and Lyndon Steimel (Terri); 15 grandchildren, Jason and Dora Galarraga; Nora and Alex Marantz; Walter, Wesley, Whitney, Emma, Noah, Lily, Jackson, and Jhett Steimel; Amelia, Jonathan and Daniel Guzman; and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves three sisters, Elaine Aaron, Charlene Gernon, and Christine Merritt, and three brothers, Kenneth, Loren, and Quentin Doll, and sisters-in-law Bertha Woodard and Jane Steimel, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque for their care and affection for Evelyn during the last years of her life. Donations in Evelyn's name can be made to the Salvation Army Food Assistance, Dodge City, and St. Andrew's Parish Altar Society.
Because of Covid 19 restrictions, services will be private. A Celebration of Life memorial is planned for spring or summer 2021 in Wright. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.