DODGE CITY - Everett E. "Snitz" Schnitzler, 94, died March 26, 2020 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home, Dodge City. He was born on October 18, 1925 at Nickerson, the son of Benjamin and Laura (Bartman) Schnitzler.
Everett grew up and attended schools in Nickerson. In his younger days he drove taxis and cement trucks to earn money. He and a friend traveled all over doing odd jobs. Everett served in the US Army during World War II. On May 29, 1952 he married Joan Brack, she preceded him in death on October 10, 2000. Everett worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone for over 36 years before retiring in 1987. On March 29, 2003 he married Pauline Barnes at Grace Community Church.
After retiring he and Joan opened the Curiosity Shop on West Wyatt Earp. He owned and operated Snitz's Auction Service where he often was found doing charity auctions around Dodge City. Everett also played Santa Claus at Larned, where he would pass out gifts to the kids at the children's home.
He was a member of Grace Community Church of Dodge City, Telephone Pioneers, and was a past president of Southwestern Bell Credit Union.
Everett is survived by his wife, Pauline of the home, two daughters, Linda Hungerford and Tom of Parker, Colorado and Peggy Ratts and Gary of Garden City; two step-children, Rhonda Carter of Tacoma, Washington and Alex Ray of Turner, Oregon; five grandchildren, Heather Hooper and Andrew of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Brian Hungerford and Janine of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Mandy Kellenburger of Parker, Colorado, Sondra Creamer and Michael of Larned and Justin Ratts and Natalie of Parker, Colorado; three step-grandchildren, William Carter and Danielle of Tacoma, Washington, Elaine Eddington and Michael of Hutchinson and Jennifer Harvey and Richard of Roseburg, Oregon; great grandchildren, Ashley and Matthew Hooper, Aliyah, Tommy and Hailey Hungerford all of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Dylan Kellenburger and Braxton Thomas of Parker, Colorado, Conner Creamer of Cimarron, Emma and Jason Creamer of Larned; a brother, Lloyd Schnitzler and Debra Joy of Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan Schnitzler; two sisters, Elizabeth Haines and Mary Schnitzler; and a great grandson, Thomas Lee Kellenburger.
Private family graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City with Pastor Kirk Larson presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday April 1, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Grace Community Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 31, 2020