Frances Jean Carey McHugh passed peacefully into eternal paradise on December 4, 2019. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones. Frances was born in York, NE but moved to Dodge City, KS at age 2. Later she met and married Elden E. McHugh, also a Dodge City resident, in 1948 and went on to enjoy nearly 68 years of marriage, two children, and four grandchildren. Frances is survived by her son, Timothy McHugh, of Covington, LA and his wife Susan, her daughter, Sandra McHugh DeAtley of Kansas City, her four grandsons Nicholas DeAtley, Hunter McHugh, Cole McHugh and Wesley McHugh, and 10 beloved nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Elden, her parents William and Mildred Carey, and a brother, William Carey Jr.
Services for Frances will be held at Avondale United Methodist Church, 3101 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO 64117, on Friday, December 13. Visitation at 2 p.m. followed by service at 2:30. Memorial contributions to Avondale United Methodist Church.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 12, 2019