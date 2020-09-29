Dodge City - Frances Nadean Lollar Knapp Mussemann died Sept. 25, 2020. She was born to Sadie Marie (Thomas) Lollar and E.O. Lollar April 8, 1927 in Dodge City.
Nadean's musical talent was discovered at the age of six when her parents purchased her first piano. She practiced countless hours under the watchful eyes of Elby and Marie, and her brother Tom, and by age 15 was not only accompanying her high school choir (including future opera tenor James King), but also was serving as full-time organist at First Christian Church of Dodge City. Her mother would assist her each week choosing hymns for Sunday services. It was in that role where she met a handsome sailor who had just returned from World War II and joined the choir. Walter Knapp left a Valentine for Nadean on the organ bench at choir practice one Wednesday evening, and the two were married Aug. 31, 1947. She was a graduate of Dodge City High School and Dodge City Community College.
Walt and Nadean owned and operated Walt's Hillcrest Grocery on 6th Ave. in Dodge City, affectionately known as "The Little Store" by neighborhood children. Nadean patiently waited as the lines of Lincoln School children selected penny candy, or she pointed them toward the meat counter for a coveted "bologna end." After selling the grocery store Nadean was a stay-at-home mom for a time but returned to the workforce as a legal secretary where she taught many young attorneys tricks of the trade. Many said they learned more from Nadean than from law school.
Many Dodge City brides who married from the 1950s through the '80s can brag that Nadean played their weddings. She also played organ for countless funerals. In fact, Nadean recorded a CD so she could perform music for her own send-off. She played many Eastern Star and Masonic Temple events and was a lifelong member of Music Club, First Christian Church of Dodge City, VFW ladies auxiliary, Ford/Gray County Legal Secretaries Assn., and was a volunteer at Trinity Apartments and Trinity Manor. Besides running the store, raising four children and being active church members, Walt and Nadean seldom missed a Saturday night at The Lamplighter Club where they and a close-knit group of friends danced the night away.
Those same friends gathered most Sunday afternoons, helped raise each other's children, celebrated summer weekends poolside at The Silver Spur, and rang in the New Year with calf fries and cocktails. Nadean liked to accompany her husband on evening and weekend fishing trips, and thanks to the surplus brought home by Walter and Jimmy, she became proficient cooking a variety of fish and game. She also became an expert parallel parker from years of having to park a 20-foot car in a five-inch space on West Spruce St. where she and Walt raised their family. She retired as organist of the First Christian Church after 65 years. Nadean was thrilled that her children, grandchildren and now great grandchildren have studied piano. Her two great loves - her music and her offspring - having merged.
Nadean was preceded in death by Walter Sept. 28, 1982. At age 81 she was thrilled to become the blushing bride of high school classmate George Mussemann on May 1, 2008. George and Nadean enjoyed eleven wonderful years in Dodge City and at his cabin in Green Mountain Falls, Colo. George preceded her in death July 26, 2019. Nadean also was preceded in death by her parents, brother Thomas Lollar, son Jimmy Knapp, grandson Kaleb Knapp, son-in-law Mike Henderson, special friend T.D. Edwards, and by nephews Tim Lollar, Philip Knapp, Richard Priest, Jack Smith and Howard Smith. Survivors include three daughters, Nancy Knapp of Dodge City, Billie Henderson of Yankton, S.D., and Deanna Knapp of Manhattan; six grandchildren, Leanne ( Matt) Holitza, James (Heather) Henderson, Ryan (Amelia) Henderson, Kehly (Robert) Stone, Mickashell Knapp and Jaden Knapp; eight great-grandsons, Mason, Jack, Kaden, Braxton, Keigan, Brantley, Jaxyn and Baby Boy due March 2021; stepchildren Butch (Peggy) Mussemann, Jana (Dan) Moore; four step-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. "Her children arise and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all' " (Proverbs 31).
Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church, Dodge City on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5-7 PM. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Dodge City or Sun Porch of Dodge City in care of the funeral home.