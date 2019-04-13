|
DODGE CITY - Frances Nufer, 95, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
She was born May 26, 1923 at Arcadia, Kansas the daughter of Jacob and Frances (Divjak) Galicich. She was a graduate of Pittsburg College and started her teaching career in Eureka, Kansas.
She moved to Dodge City in 1945 and taught in one room rural schools until 1971 coming to Central School in Dodge City until her retirement.
On February 2, 1947 she married Elmer Nufer of Dodge City. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2003.
She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dodge City.
Frances and Elmer loved to attend auctions and were active in the Coronado Car Club for many years.
She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces; and two cousins.
Memorial services will be April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dodge City with Rev. Randall Jahnke officiating. Private family inurnment will be in Greencrest Memorials Gardens, Dodge City. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm April 26, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the donor's choice in lieu of flowers in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 13, 2019