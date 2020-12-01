Jetmore – Frances "Gerry" Stuckey, 89, passed away November 29, 2020 at Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore.
She was born July 9, 1931 in Jetmore, the daughter of Francis and Clara Schwah Hey Sr. A lifetime area resident, she was the owner and operator of Gerry's Beauty Shop in Jetmore.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Jetmore.
On January 20, 1952 she married Ronald "Ronnie" E. Jones in Jetmore. He died October 28, 1977. On May 24, 1979 she married Charles R. Stuckey in Buffalo, OK. He died May 23, 1989.
Survivors include: son, Tony (Adree) Jones, Dodge City; sister, Norma Jean (Larry) Stegman, Dodge City; three granddaughters, Chrissy (Justin) Hendrickson, Montezuma, Kala (Scott) Bogner, Dodge City, Samantha (Andy) Linscott, Cimarron; eight great grandchildren, Zachary and Daxton Hendrickson, Keaton, Jersey and Ellis Bogner, Mila, Owen and Joli Linscott; numerous nieces and nephews and her four legged friend, Max.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis Hey Jr., Kenneth Hey and six sisters, Loretta Hiller, Betty Sinclair, Lucy Craghead, Mary Pitts, Luella Fose and Lorraine Hey.
Private family memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at United Presbyterian Church, Jetmore with Rev. Mark Durham and Carolyn Tarman presiding. Service will be viewable via facebook live at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Public graveside will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.