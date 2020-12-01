1/
Frances "Gerry" Stuckey
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jetmore – Frances "Gerry" Stuckey, 89, passed away November 29, 2020 at Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore.
She was born July 9, 1931 in Jetmore, the daughter of Francis and Clara Schwah Hey Sr. A lifetime area resident, she was the owner and operator of Gerry's Beauty Shop in Jetmore.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Jetmore.
On January 20, 1952 she married Ronald "Ronnie" E. Jones in Jetmore. He died October 28, 1977. On May 24, 1979 she married Charles R. Stuckey in Buffalo, OK. He died May 23, 1989.
Survivors include: son, Tony (Adree) Jones, Dodge City; sister, Norma Jean (Larry) Stegman, Dodge City; three granddaughters, Chrissy (Justin) Hendrickson, Montezuma, Kala (Scott) Bogner, Dodge City, Samantha (Andy) Linscott, Cimarron; eight great grandchildren, Zachary and Daxton Hendrickson, Keaton, Jersey and Ellis Bogner, Mila, Owen and Joli Linscott; numerous nieces and nephews and her four legged friend, Max.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis Hey Jr., Kenneth Hey and six sisters, Loretta Hiller, Betty Sinclair, Lucy Craghead, Mary Pitts, Luella Fose and Lorraine Hey.
Private family memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at United Presbyterian Church, Jetmore with Rev. Mark Durham and Carolyn Tarman presiding. Service will be viewable via facebook live at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Public graveside will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved