Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Gripe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Wilma (Spain) Gripe


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Wilma (Spain) Gripe Obituary
DODGE CITY- Frances Wilma (Spain) Gripe, 94, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Anderson County Hospital Residential Living Center in Garnett, Kansas.
She was born October 16, 1924 at Thomas, Oklahoma, the daughter of Roy Lee and Jesse Odis (McCall) Spain. On December 9, 1944 she married Charles R. Gripe at Thomas, Oklahoma and in 1947 they moved to Dodge City. She was a homemaker.
She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Dodge City and was a member of the Violet Club and was involved in many church activities.
Survivors include: her 3 children, Bobby Gripe, Dodge City, Nancy Crosley, Henderson, Nevada and Rita Trebilcock and husband Larry, Garnett; 10 grandchildren, Wendy Hensley and husband Chuck, Thad Trebilcock and wife Sheila, Brad Trebilcock and wife Kendra, Jason Gripe, Stephanie Gripe, Jessica Gripe, Briana Creamer, Derek Crosley, Darin Crosley and Erica Crosley and 18 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles on February 6, 2013 and 2 brothers, Garl and Eldon Spain.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Dodge City, with Pastor Corky Spitler officiating. Family inurnment will be in Christ the King Cemetery, south of Dodge City. There will be no public visitation, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now