|
|
DODGE CITY- Frances Wilma (Spain) Gripe, 94, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Anderson County Hospital Residential Living Center in Garnett, Kansas.
She was born October 16, 1924 at Thomas, Oklahoma, the daughter of Roy Lee and Jesse Odis (McCall) Spain. On December 9, 1944 she married Charles R. Gripe at Thomas, Oklahoma and in 1947 they moved to Dodge City. She was a homemaker.
She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Dodge City and was a member of the Violet Club and was involved in many church activities.
Survivors include: her 3 children, Bobby Gripe, Dodge City, Nancy Crosley, Henderson, Nevada and Rita Trebilcock and husband Larry, Garnett; 10 grandchildren, Wendy Hensley and husband Chuck, Thad Trebilcock and wife Sheila, Brad Trebilcock and wife Kendra, Jason Gripe, Stephanie Gripe, Jessica Gripe, Briana Creamer, Derek Crosley, Darin Crosley and Erica Crosley and 18 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles on February 6, 2013 and 2 brothers, Garl and Eldon Spain.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Dodge City, with Pastor Corky Spitler officiating. Family inurnment will be in Christ the King Cemetery, south of Dodge City. There will be no public visitation, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 11, 2019