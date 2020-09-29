Francis "Frank" Devine (88) Meade, Kansas passed away September 24, 2020. Frank was born January 21, 1932 in Galesburg, Kansas. He was raised in Southeast Kansas and graduated from Walnut High School, Walnut, Kansas. He served in the United States Army and was a life member of the American Legion. In 1955, Frank married Dorothy Knoeber and moved to Fowler, Kansas. Together they farmed for 65 years and raised four children. Frank loved his family, the land, any rain, good crops, cows and calves, and trading pick up trucks.

Frank was preceded in death by parents, Phil and Agnes (VanLeeuwen) Devine. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Knoeber), sisters, Joann Becker, Wichita, Teresa Sisk, El Dorado, and Christine Patterson, Wichita. Children, John (Marty) Devine, Manhattan, Jim Devine, Fowler, Margie (Kent) Johnson, Derby, and Allie Devine (Greg Wright), Topeka, and eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held September 27, 2020 2:00- 4:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas 67037.

Rosary will be held September 28, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2300 East Meadowlark Blvd., Derby, Kansas 67037.

Graveside services will be held September 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas 67844.

Memorials have been established at The Catholic Churches of Meade County, St. John Catholic Church, 416 W. Carthage St., Meade, Kansas 67864

St. Mary Catholic Parish Catholic School, 2306 Meadowlark Blvd., Derby, Kansas 67037.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store