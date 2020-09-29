1/1
Francis "Frank" Devine
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Frank" Devine (88) Meade, Kansas passed away September 24, 2020. Frank was born January 21, 1932 in Galesburg, Kansas. He was raised in Southeast Kansas and graduated from Walnut High School, Walnut, Kansas. He served in the United States Army and was a life member of the American Legion. In 1955, Frank married Dorothy Knoeber and moved to Fowler, Kansas. Together they farmed for 65 years and raised four children. Frank loved his family, the land, any rain, good crops, cows and calves, and trading pick up trucks.
Frank was preceded in death by parents, Phil and Agnes (VanLeeuwen) Devine. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Knoeber), sisters, Joann Becker, Wichita, Teresa Sisk, El Dorado, and Christine Patterson, Wichita. Children, John (Marty) Devine, Manhattan, Jim Devine, Fowler, Margie (Kent) Johnson, Derby, and Allie Devine (Greg Wright), Topeka, and eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held September 27, 2020 2:00- 4:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas 67037.
Rosary will be held September 28, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2300 East Meadowlark Blvd., Derby, Kansas 67037.
Graveside services will be held September 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas 67844.
Memorials have been established at The Catholic Churches of Meade County, St. John Catholic Church, 416 W. Carthage St., Meade, Kansas 67864
St. Mary Catholic Parish Catholic School, 2306 Meadowlark Blvd., Derby, Kansas 67037.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Rosary
10:30 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fowler Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Mortuary - Derby

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Rest Francis, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Army.
Harry Simpson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved