1/1
Francis Looney Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dodge City - Francis Looney Sr., 79, died October 28, 2020 at Sun Porch of Dodge City. He was born on August 26, 1941 at Coffeyville, the son of Alvin M. and Audrey (Franklin) Looney.
Francis grew up and attended schools in Coffeyville. On February 11, 1962 he married Deanna Ross at Coffeyville. In 1975 they moved to Dodge City, where they have resided since. Francis worked at National Beef and was a greeter at Walmart for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and loved the listening to the Gaither's Gospel Music. Frances loved his family and spending time with them especially his grandchildren. He loved to visit with people so his time as a greeter at Walmart fit his personality.
He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church of Dodge City.
Francis is survived by his wife, Deanna Looney of Dodge City; two sons, Ray Looney and Francis Looney, Jr both of Dodge City; three daughters, Audrey Looney of Dodge City, Francine Flores of Dodge City, and Angela Ross of Salina; 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Kody, Jonathan, Jarrod, Tiffiany, Ryan, Bree, Katlyn, Shayla, and Kyle; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and two brothers, Joe and Jimmy Deaton both of Sacramento, California. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Shaliss Hall and Devon Looney; a brother, Richard; and two sisters, Jeanette and Harriett Deaton.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday November 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Jeff Hiers presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. The family has requested anyone attending the funeral or visitation to please wear a mask. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday November 1, 2020 from Noon to 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Bible Baptist Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved