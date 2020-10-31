Dodge City - Francis Looney Sr., 79, died October 28, 2020 at Sun Porch of Dodge City. He was born on August 26, 1941 at Coffeyville, the son of Alvin M. and Audrey (Franklin) Looney.
Francis grew up and attended schools in Coffeyville. On February 11, 1962 he married Deanna Ross at Coffeyville. In 1975 they moved to Dodge City, where they have resided since. Francis worked at National Beef and was a greeter at Walmart for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and loved the listening to the Gaither's Gospel Music. Frances loved his family and spending time with them especially his grandchildren. He loved to visit with people so his time as a greeter at Walmart fit his personality.
He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church of Dodge City.
Francis is survived by his wife, Deanna Looney of Dodge City; two sons, Ray Looney and Francis Looney, Jr both of Dodge City; three daughters, Audrey Looney of Dodge City, Francine Flores of Dodge City, and Angela Ross of Salina; 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Kody, Jonathan, Jarrod, Tiffiany, Ryan, Bree, Katlyn, Shayla, and Kyle; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and two brothers, Joe and Jimmy Deaton both of Sacramento, California. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Shaliss Hall and Devon Looney; a brother, Richard; and two sisters, Jeanette and Harriett Deaton.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday November 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Jeff Hiers presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. The family has requested anyone attending the funeral or visitation to please wear a mask. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday November 1, 2020 from Noon to 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Bible Baptist Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.